John and Doris Ash of Lebanon, Indiana (formerly of Watseka) celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family weekend gathering in New Buffalo, Michigan, hosted by their children and grandchildren.
The former Doris McCullough and John Ash Jr., were married on Oct. 17, 1954 in Watseka at the First Presbyterian Church. The couple graduated from Watseka High School, farmed in Iroquois County for more than 50 years and resided in Iroquois County for 80 years.
They are the parents of four children, Gary and Lorrie Ash, Bradenton, Florida, Penny and Gary Bell, Zionsville, Indiana, Brian Ash and Sondra Carter, Lincoln Illinois, and Diane and Rick Burns, Lebanon, Indiana.
They have been blessed with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. John enjoys gardening and wood crafting items for his grandkids and great grandkids. Doris is an avid reader and enjoys spending time with the grandkids and great grandkids.
They currently live in Indiana, near their daughters, at 2118 Crimson Lane, Lebanon, Indiana.