In honor of their outstanding scholastic achievement, the following students have been named to the Parkland College Dean’s List for spring 2020.
To make the list, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 grade scale for the semester in which they are being honored.
Students who earn less than 12 hours in that semester can make the dean’s list by achieving a 3.5 cumulative GPA for 12 or more hours in the academic year. Dean’s List eligible courses are 100-level courses or higher, i.e. ENG 101.
Area students who made the dean’s list are listed below:
BUCKLEY
Paulina Y Garcia
Travis W Kaeb
CISSNA PARK
Brenna N Ferguson
Anna Elizabeth Hylbert
Morgan N Kaeb
Trevor J Kaeb
Michael J McCray
Tanner R Young
DONOVAN
Kendell W Arseneau
LODA
Colin C Fester
Katy E Geurts
Gurpreet Ghotra
Asti C Hastings
Faith S Johnson
Joey Lynn Kimbro
Gracie Elizabeth Martin
Jenna R San Diego
Kayla Sue Suhl
Anthony L White
Cheyenne N Wise
MILFORD
Andrew J Carlson
Dylan J Janssen
ONARGA
Isabel Carmona
Tessa A Nims
Tari A Roselius
Nathaniel L Thomas
Natalie Zizumbo
WATSEKA
Katelyn Jane Davis
Brittney M Koester
Gabrielle R Wessels