A severe thunderstorm made its way through Iroquois County and the surrounding area Monday evening.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency issued a social media statement that there was damage throughout the county. Those who have non-emergency damage are asked to report it to ema@co.irouqois.il.us.
Ameren crews were in the area to restore power as several residents and businesses were without power. Those included residents and businesses not only in Iroquois County, but Ford, Kankakee and Champaign counties as well. By 8 p.m. thee were still 448 people without power in Iroquois County, with about 30 people in the other areas still awaiting restoration.
The storm brought high winds and rain, with many trees in its path being uprooted or snapped off.
In Watseka, public works crews were out cleaning up the debris. Peters Park and Hubbard Park had tree damage, as did several other areas around the city. Police and auxiliary police were out to guard at downed power lines and other serious situations.