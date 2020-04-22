The stay at home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world has changed life for everyone.
One of those groups facing significant changes are the students who would be graduating this spring from high school and college. High schools have been on e-learning since last month and classes at many colleges and universities have also been online.
A group of area women have worked to help those high school seniors get some recognition and have some celebration in spite of social distancing and stay at home orders.
Jessica Shaw, from Kankakee County, organized the Adopt a Senior Facebook page, which as of this writing has just shy of 1,500 members.
Shaw said she has lived in Illinois for a couple of years. “I’m originally from Mississippi,” she said, noting that she has some family members still there. They had told her about a similar endeavor in her home state and she decided to organize it in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Shaw said another person in the area, Melissa Kutemeier, was also organizing a similar effort and Shaw contacted her. The two women combined their efforts and are helping seniors in the two counties through the many people reaching out and wanting to help. Shaw, Kutemeier, Rockeye Jackson, Erica Baptist and JuTun Andrews-King are administrating the page.
Shaw said the program allows a parent to post as much information about their graduating senior as they would like on the page. “They can write their bio, list college plans, extra curricular activities and things they are interested in,” she said.
Someone else then can adopt that senior and look at the list of interests of the senior they have adopted and provide gifts for those seniors. “This is one of the most important and memorable times of their lives,” Shaw said. The endeavor is a way to help the students celebrate and be recognized for the hard work they put in through the school years, she said.
Shaw said the number of people who have reached out to help the students is uplifting.
“I am elated that so many people in the community are helping through this group,” she said. “It is amazing that people are wanting to do something, especially when some of them don’t even know the kids they are helping. They don’t have to do that.”
Shaw said, too, that the success of the effort is because of the other administrators for the page who help to keep things organized and flowing. “I couldn’t do this all by myself,” she said.
Shaw said the project has also helped her get to know more people in the area, which is something she also cherishes since she has lived in Illinois just a couple of years.
They plan to keep the page up on Facebook for several weeks at least, to make sure that every senior who wants to participate has the opportunity to do so. She said the response has been wonderful and she could also see it continuing into other school years.
The public group is Adopt a SENIOR: Kankakee/Iroquois County.