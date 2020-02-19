Area officers and K9s were in Watseka Wednesday for monthly training.
The officers and dogs were at the Unit 9 District Office took take part in monthly training. Units from Watseka, Bradley, Aroma Park and Amtrak Police were at the training. Usually included in the group are two units from Illinois State Police, but those units were at another training this week, said Watseka Officer Mark Harris.
Harris and dog Tucker went through the training exercises set up inside the building, as did the other units.
Harris said the officers and dogs have to go through 16 hours of training a month, and the group meets every other Wednesday and works through an eight-hour day of different exercises. The officers rotate the training schedule so that each training day is not at the same location. The departments have different kinds of training exercise materials available to them at the different locations so that the dogs get a variety of workouts.
Harris said in Watseka they were using tubes, some of which were filled with different items the dogs needed to find.
“In Bradley they have a wall with a bunch of different holes in it. They hide the drugs in the holes and they have to find the right holes. They have a big building that we search rooms to find drugs. We search cars. Just everything we can do to train.”
Harris said the officers also go over any new laws that might have gone into effect and talk about different issues they have encountered.
“We just go over the day-to-day of what we do on patrol so the dogs are used to it,” he said.
Along with Harris and Tucker, those at the training Wednesday were Bob Crowley and K9 Nana of Amtrak Police, Sam Palaggi and K9 Blitz of Bradley Police, Tim Williams and K9 Niko of Bradley Police, and Todd Navrati and K9 Capa of Aroma Park Police.