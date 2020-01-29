Area firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday night.
According to information provided by Deputy Chief Nick Peters, the fire was at 707 E. Rosewood. The home is owned by Nancy Quakenbush.
The fire was contained to the room of origin, he said, with some extension into the attic space above. Estimated loss is $50,000.
The cause, Peters said, is “electrical seems to be what all signs are pointing towards.”
Watseka, Woodland and Sheldon fire departments were the responding agencies.