Several area fire departments helped the Cissna Park Fire Department douse a garage fire at 410 W. Koplin Ave. in Cissna Park Monday night.
Cissna Park Fire Chief Joe Young said firefighters were on-scene for about an hour and a half.
No one was injured during the fire, Young said, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Young said the building was a 20x20-foot garage that had a car inside it that burned up during the fire.
He said the departments focused on keeping the fire away from the house and contained to the garage, so none of the surrounding properties were damaged.
“We kept it away from the house,” he said.
Several area fire departments answered the mutual aid request to assist with the fire.
Young said the Buckley, Rankin, Milford and Loda fire departments all assisted with the extinguishing the fire.
He said they put out the mutual aid call to ensure that they could keep the fire contained and prevent the fire from spreading to the house.
“We called mutual aid so we could make sure we kept the house from having any damage to it,” Young said.