Dr. David Andriano was approved to be the new Unit 9 superintendent starting July 1.
Andriano comes from Bradley Elementary District 61, where he is currently assistant superintendent.
The Unit 9 School Board approved his hiring Tuesday night by a vote of 7-0. The board has been searching for a new superintendent since the beginning of the school year after it separated from past superintendent Guy Gradert. Since then Gary Miller has been interim superintendent as the board searched for a permanent replacement.
Andriano was present at the board meeting Tuesday evening and was greeted by board members, teachers and administrators.
He graduated earned his undergraduate degree from Millikin University, his masters degree from Eastern Illinois University, and his doctorate from the University of St. Francis.
His wife, Jody, teaches at Peotone High School and the couple have two children, son Riley and daughter Cami.
When asked why he wanted to come to Unit 9, he said his interest dates back to 1994.
“My brother was coaching at Montini Catholic High School and they were playing Watseka in the playoffs,” he said.
“My brother’s son was the quarterback, and Rick Odgers’ son was the quarterback,” he said. “I attended that game. At that time I was teaching at Reed Custer. I just really fell in love with this town. Great people. Hospitable people. Great sportsmanship. Very friendly people. It intrigued me, so I decided to pursue it.”
As for his leadership style, Andriano said, “I’m not here to change anything. I’m here to try and integrate and move forward together. In order to do that, I need to find out where we’re at and bring in the people that need to be included in making those decisions together.
“That’s my leadership style. I don’t like to micromanage, but at the same time I need to help where I can, I don’t mind getting my hands dirty.”
Andriano will not officially take on the Unit 9 superintendent duties until the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.
“I’m extremely excited to get started. I know July 1 is the date for the official start, but I’m already putting things in place where I can start meeting people and talking to people and finding out what their concerns are and what they see as our strengths and weaknesses together.”