American Tribe Equine Therapy Inc., recently won a Live Monopoly fundraiser hosted by the Kankakee Rotary Club.
The event was Aug. 1 at the Kankakee Farmer’s Market on South Schuyler. Eight non profit teams played to win money for their organization. All non profit teams were awarded a donation.
Vickie and Brian Burnette played for American Tribe Equine Therapy Inc. This was the first time the organization had participated in the Live Monopoly event. Vickie is the founder and president of American Tribe Equine Therapy Inc.