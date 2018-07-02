The 4th annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be held in Danville on Aug. 4-5 at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club, according to a news release.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 at Harrison Park Golf Course. The American Legion Riders will be present and there will be presentation of colors, fly over, and National Anthem. The Marine Corps League and Post Honor Guards will present the colors.
The entry fee includes Saturday and Sunday rounds, cart fees, a commemorative golf tin, Saturday meal, and prize money (in the form of Golf Shop credit). Entry fees are due by July 15, late entries accepted if availability. Registration Forms may be obtained at participating golf courses or by calling Gregg Alpers, Tournament Chairman, at 217-443-3863. Online registration is available at https://www.visitdanvillearea.com/american-legion-state-golf-tournament/. Also email: ALStateGolf@gmail.com.
Organizers ask that one player in each foursome be an American Legion Member in good standing, or members of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or active military. Format is a four-person scramble.
Play will begin at 9 a.m. at Harrison Park and 10 a.m. at Turtle Run on Day One. Golfers will switch courses on Day Two. There is a free putting contest at Turtle Run Golf Club from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug 3.
This year’s event includes evening activities on both Friday and Saturday nights. Dinner, live music and entertainment Saturday evening at the Danville American Legion Post 210 is open to the public with a firework show at dusk!
“We are excited to bring this annual tournament to our city in honor of our veterans, said Jeanie Cooke, Executive Directors for the Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. We look forward to hosting it for many years to come.”
Proceeds from the tournament will go to support Veteran charities.