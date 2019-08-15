It’s been Old Settlers weekend, and it’s the American Legion Post 527 which takes a big responsibility for it.
Post 527 been sponsoring Old Settlers since 1946 to keep it going.
Post commander Brian Moser said in doing to it because the Post’s largest fundraising event.
It takes a team to put on an event which is the second longest running fair in the state. There’s a carivan with rides, parade, food stands, entertainment and the adult beverage tent, to name a few of the things which need to be coordinated.
“Everyone has their job to do. Everyone takes care of what they’re supposed to.”
This fundraiser is something the community supports, but a lot of the money raised goes back into the community.
He said the Post sponsors Boy Scout Troop 527, kids to go to Boys and Girls State, and many, many school organizations, to name a few.
Inside the veterans groups it gives food baskets to local veterans at the holidays and gives to Gifts for Yanks that Gave. It also works with local VA.
Its Memorial Day Service is done at both Cissna Park and Rankin.
Its color guard stays active, as it attends local veterans funerals and community events, but it also helps with the Lincoln National Cemetery, he said.
Post 527 has been chartered since 1920.
Today, there are 224 members, with 50-60 active. Moser said the Post has been absorbing members from surrounding communities as they have been closing.
“We’re just trying to keep the Legion going. It’s getting harder and harder to find new volunteers.”
Something which is really helping Post 527 is its active Sons of the American Legion organization.
“They help us quite a bit.” The group has its own fundraisers, and some of that fundraising money goes to Post 527.
He said there are 122 members of it, and it was organized in 2007. He said something of note is that it’s the fifth largest of its type in the state.
There’s the Legion’s Auxiliary, as well, and they, too, do their part.
What the big help to the Legion is, Moser said, is the community.
He said the Legionnaires recognize how helpful and supportive it is.
“The community is very appreciative of us. It takes everyone in town to sacrifice and support us.
“Community — That’s what helps us and keeps us going.”
Post 527 has its meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the Legion House at Second and Koplin streets.