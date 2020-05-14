Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers has announced in a news release that the 2019 payable 2020 real estate tax statements will be mailed out by early June.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, tax penalties will be applied differently this tax cycle.
A tentative set of due dates has been established: early July for the first installment and early September for the second installment. After the due dates a 1 ½ percent penalty must be added each month it remains unpaid, according to Illinois State Statutes.
Penalties will be retroactive this year. That means that penalties will not be charged until Sept. 2, however all unpaid taxes will be charged full penalty. All mortgage companies are still required to pay all real estate tax bills by the designated due dates. For questions contact our office at 815-432-6985.