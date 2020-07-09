Many people were involved to have the Watseka Family Festival this year, but in the end insurance reasons caused it to be canceled for this year.
Festival committee members say they are now working on the 2021 festival.
The news came from the committee July 7 on social media.
“The Watseka Family Festival committee has worked diligently since our 2019 to plan a wonderful 2020 festival,” the message reads. “But sadly, insurance issues due to the the COVID 19 pandemic and the governors restrictions, we must cancel the August 27-30, 2020 Watseka Family Festival! All donations and vendor payments will be returned to those that have already submitted theirs. We truly appreciate all of the support from everyone in the community, we could not have done any of this with out all of your help. Thanks you for understanding how hard this decision was for us to make. We will be back strong in 2021!” It was signed by the Watseka Family Festival Committee Jason Cahoe, Monna Ulfers, Greg Devries, Mary Cahoe, Angie Marshino and John Marshino.
Jason Cahoe said that as it was explained to the committee, the insurance company would not insure the group because of liability involved COVID-19 on the chance that if someone would contract the disease and it could be traced back to the festival.
Cahoe said the committee worked hard and talked with many different people before making the decision. “I can’t say enough about the mayor and the city council,” he said, noting that the city officials tried to find any way they could to allow the festival to take place. Cahoe said he, too, talked with Rep. Tom Bennett, who also tried to find a way that the festival could continue.
In the end, the committee felt it was best to cancel and start looking to 2021.
Cahoe said they are already talking with this year’s main stage entertainer, Neal McCoy, to see if his schedule is open to coming to Watseka in 2021. That scheduling looks promising so far.
Also looking promising for 2021 are getting some of the other entertainers who were scheduled for this year, as well as the carnival that was planned. Cahoe said the carnival group had already called saying that other festivals they were scheduled to be in at Illinois were being canceled including the Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston.
The committee has planned the festival for the weekend before Labor Day weekend in 2021. Cahoe said the only way that would change is if the carnival group has to make a change.
The community support for the festival has been tremendous, Cahoe said, even with donations. While it was thought that donations might not be as strong this year because of COVID-19, Cahoe said that wasn’t really the case. The community has stepped up with financial support to help get the festival going. That support, he said, is very much appreciated.
The festival in 2021 will have much of what was planned for 2020: kids games, a kiddie train, a petting zoo, food vendors, entertainment, and more.
He said the committee is always looking for more people to get involved and groups and organizations to host a specific event. Those who have an idea or want to get involved may contact Cahoe at 815-383-4194.