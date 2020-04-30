Thirty-five Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the Spring 2020 semester, according to a news release from the college.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students. KCC students who joined PTK between December 2019 and April 2020 are:
Bourbonnais: Robert Eakins, Hoai Do, Timothy Keast, Laura Lebda, Madelyn Longtin, Meghan Peterson, Caleb Piacenti, John Shivers Jr., Samantha Smothers, Andela Spasojevic, Caden Talbot , Milton Troupe, Jacob Wilken, Amy Winkle and Jacob Yuhasz.
Bradley: Lisa Trahan.
Braidwood: Juanita Welter.
Cabery: Hallie Sippel.
Chebanse: Cory Hoggins.
Chicago: Deangela Davis.
Cissna Park: Sloan Boyce.
Gilman: Olivia Melgoza and Ariana Ramirez.
Grant Park: Jamie Hawkins and Katherin Williams.
Kankakee: Leighann Allison, Lauren Buckley, Elizabeth Buri, Hanna Offerman, Zachary Peeken and Angela Shannon.
Lockport: Scott Hutter.
Manteno: Matthew Lanoue, McKenzey Testerman and Ashlee Wesselhoff.
Momence: Alexis Ballard.
Onaraga: Renee Gerling and Allison Pree.
Prophetstown: Owen Behrens.
Watseka: Anna Parmenter, Hayden Peters and Daisy Solorzano.
Wilmington: Erin Moran.
Fort Wayne, Ind.: Isabelle Hille.
In most years, KCC conductions induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This spring’s event was planned for April 24, but was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.
The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
For more information on the Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC, contact a chapter adviser, Jaclyn Cruz or Frances Hebert, at jcruz@kcc.edu or fhebert@kcc.edu.