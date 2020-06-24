Kelly O’Connor, Limestone Middle School student has the winning billboard design titled, “Do What’s Right With All Your Might” in the billboard contest conducted annually by the Life Education Center Program to encourage others to choose "Wise Highs...Choices You Can Live With”.
According to information from the regional office, billboard contest is sponsored by Pledge for Life Partnership Life Education Center and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education.
Healthy lifestyle messages are brought to the community in a variety of ways through Teacher Best Practice, Billboard, and Radio Public Service Announcement contests.