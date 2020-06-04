Sixteen teams compete in the Iroquois River Catfish Tournament May 30-31.
The team of Chuck Shipley, Nick Gregory and David Cahoe had the first place stringer with 106.7 pounds in five fish.
Wayne Reid and Adam Spade had the second place stringer, with 94.55 pounds in five fish. Mike and Aaron Parsons had the third place stringer with 52.9 pounds in five fish.
Coehn Brown was the winner of the Youth Big Catfish, with a fish that was 7.9 pounds. Shipley, Gregory and Cahoe were the adult big catfish winners with 32.15 pounds.
Organizer Jason Cahoe said the proceeds from several activities that happened during the tournament were donated to the Watseka Community High School bass fishing team this year. That team was just approved this year by the school board and the organizers and winners wanted to do something special for the team.
The 50/50 raffle proceeds were donated to the team, and the raffle winners, Mary and Howard Brady, made a donation to the team as well. The winning team of Shipley, Gregory and Cahoe donated their first place winnings of $665 to the team as well. The total amount donated to the high school bass fishing team was $929.
The Kissack family provided cash prize donations in memory of Dick Kissack. The Kissacks also provided lunch for the fishermen and spectators. The Schieve family donated prize money for the youth big catfish event in memory of Whitey Shieve.
Each year the winners receive a traveling trophy, and with this being the fifth year, the winners get to keep the plaque with their names on it.
Cahoe said the weather was good for the tournament and people enjoyed themselves.
He said some of the fish caught were big this year, with one that was 42 pounds. It was put on a stringer of five fish, so it wasn’t eligible to be part of the big catfish event.
There was quite a crowd at the weigh-in again this year, he said, which was near the boat ramp in Watseka. More than 50 people were there to watch as the fish were weighed and winners were announced.
“It was great to see the looks on some of the people’s faces when they saw the size of the fish that came out of that river,” Cahoe said.
Teams came to participate from Hoopeston to Chebanse, Cahoe said, and teams were made up of two to four people.
As was the case last year, there were teams of teens taking part, he said. “Seeing the teenagers participate is exciting to me,” he said. “I like to see the teen teams at the tournament.”
Encouraging young people to fish is part of the mission of the tournament, and Cahoe said there were about 20 kids who were given a fishing pole this year so they can start fishing. That gifting of fishing poles for the youths has been part of the tournament in past years also.
Plans are underway for the sixth year, 2021. Cahoe said they will really get started planning in February.