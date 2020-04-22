A female in her 30s is the 15th case of novel coronavirus diagnosed in Iroquois County.
According to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department, seven of the 15 cases have since recovered and have been released from isolation.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure, reads the news release. “The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“Please continue to comply with the Gubernatorial Executive Order to Shelter at Home, as well as practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus. While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”