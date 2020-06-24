Eleven Iroquois County high school seniors will benefit from this year’s Reynolds Barwick Scholarship Fund left by Laura Reynolds Barwick of Sheldon in 1986.
Each will receive a scholarship to be used towards college, according to information provided by the fund administrators. The students were chosen on scholarship and need.
The winners are:
— Aisleen Diaz, Iroquois West High School, daughter of Yvette Diaz of Onarga;
— Sindralynn Gerdes, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, daughter of Angela Bigham of Buckley;
— Nickolaus Hanson, Clifton Central High School, son of Scott and Michele Hanson of Chebanse;
— Elijah Heisner, Christ Lutheran High School, son of Matt Heisner of Onarga;
— Abigail Kaeb, Cissna Park High School, daughter of Todd and Val Kaeb of Cissna Park;
— Rudolph (Rudy) King, Crescent City District, son of Josh and Barb King of Milford, attends Cissna Park High School;
— Jakai Martin, Sheldon High School district, guardians, Michael and Shari Johnson of Sheldon, attends Milford High School;
— Katy Ruda, Donovan High School, guardian/parent not listed, Donovan;
— Caitlyn Stimson, Milford High School, daughter of Ronald and Carrie Stimson of Milford;
— Alisha South, Hoopeston High School, Wellington District, David and Lorraine South of Wellington; and
— Kadyn Stevens, Watseka Community High School, daughter of Niel and Alissa Stevens of Watseka.