The 10th annual Fried Green Tomato Festival was presented in Sheldon Aug. 29.
Featuring a car show, bike show, food and other vendors as well as a host of other musical groups, the event drew a good turnout.
Jeff Pittman, festival co-chair, said he was pleased with the turn out.
He said the festival has a lot of people who help organize it each year.
The festival is usually hosted in in Iroquois but, like many other events this year, issues related to insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the organizers had to change their plans.
Ultimately, Pittman said, they chose to present the festival on private property in Sheldon.
The festival has been staple of the summer for 10 years after growing out of an idea spawned by three men sitting in a garage one night.
Billy Marshall, Dean Mayotte and the late Tim Portwood founded the festival and watched it grow over the years.
Mayotte and Marshall recall the idea of the festival came about when the three of them were sitting around one night.
Marshall said Sheldon Fun Days had ended around that time and they decided they’d like to present a festival to take its place.
He said Sheldon Fun Days has come back since then, but they’ve continued to present the festival each year since.
Mayotte said the idea for the name and theme of the festival came from the fact that they were known for their fried green tomatoes.
“We both were kind of famous for our fried green tomatoes,” he said.
Mayotte said the festival started out at his house in Sheldon before they moved it to Iroquois.
Beyond offering a fun celebration for the community, Mayotte said they also wanted to help raise money for local causes.
“We wanted to have a party for a reason,” he said.
Mayotte said they donated the proceeds from the celebration to the local food bank.
He said they’ve given to more organizations as time has gone by and the festival has grown.
Marshall said they give donations to organizations around the region.
He said they donated $3,900 from last year’s festival.
“We give back everything we make,” Mayotte said.
Mayotte said their friend, Tim Portwood, passed away a few years ago and they’ve been presenting the festival in honor of him ever since.
Marshall said the event is driven by the work of volunteers.
He said all the bands volunteer to perform as well as all the workers and vendors who make the festival possible.
“Everybody volunteers,” Marshall said.