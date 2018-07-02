Fourteen members and one guest attended the June 27 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. The meeting took place in the Fellowship Hall of Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka. The hall was decorated in red, white and blue for the upcoming holiday.
The Donovan American Legion Post #633 will be having a biscuits and sausage gravy breakfast from 7-11 a.m. on the Fourth of July at the park in Donovan.
Due to the Independence Day holiday, the Times-Republic will not be out in the U.S. Postal Service mail until Thursday. Single copy and e-editions will still be available as usual on July 4.
The Watseka City Council heard an update on the Department of Natural Resources buyout grant for which the city is applying.
WASHINGTON – Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald, and Jill Sanborn, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division, today announced a five-count federal indictment charging Michael Hari, 47, Michael McWhorter, 29, and Joe Morris, …
Milford /Sheldon Major Girls softball wins the Iroquois/ Kankakee Girls softball League championship for the second year in a row, according to a news release.
The 4th annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be held in Danville on Aug. 4-5 at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club, according to a news release.
The 37th annual Jim Marek Junior County Amateur will be July 11 at the Kankakee Country Club with Kevin Fitzgerald of the Kankakee Country Club as director, according to a news release.
Watseka High School baseball conducted a summer camp for fifth through eighth graders for the last three weeks.
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A 76-year-old man has been convicted in the 1973 killing of his wife in what authorities describe as a staged traffic crash in suburban Chicago.
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White' sister has died — nearly three decades after her life-saving kidney transplant helped turn White into a champion of organ donation.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Retiring State Rep. Patricia Bellock is taking over as the director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
Interstate 74 from mile marker 125 near Carlock to Normal will have a lane in both directions closed from July 9 to Aug. 3 for skid proofing operations. Motorists should obey all flaggers and signs.
MATTOON -- The new 11 for $10 discount store opened Sunday in the former Hallmark space at the Cross County Mall.
Business name: I Don’t Care Grill and Chill
Business name: Good Morning Bakery
The 4th of July is just around the corner which means it’s time to celebrate our Independence! This year’s parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade theme is “America’s Heroes”. Registration forms can be obtained at the chamber office in Watseka, by calling (815) 432-2416, or visiting www…
Business name: C&C Best-One Tire and Auto Care
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska is proposing changes to the way it taxes parts of the marijuana plant, a move intended to address enforcement and industry concerns.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Incredibles 2" fended off newcomers to top the box office again this weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on an effort to stop a utility rate cut enacted by South Carolina regulators (all times local):
HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A furniture company is building a $2.7 million warehouse in northeast Mississippi and plans 60 new jobs over four years.
Learn what kind of weight training is least risky and most beneficial for you
Exercise, eating right and overall healthy living are key allies in keeping cancer at bay
Settling the squabbles and improving your health
This vaccine prevents cancer, so why isn't everyone on board?
June is National Hernia Awareness Month — what precautions can you take to protect yourself?
Here are the top stories for Monday, July 2: Harvey Weinstein faces more sex charges; Trump attorney puts "family and country first" in criminal probe; Ohio man faces terror charges; Rescue operation underway for boys soccer team trapped in cave.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have released the names of the officers involved the fatal shooting of a man at a mental health clinic.
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is concerned that the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegal border crossings might impede and distract from efforts to prosecute organized crime along the border with Mexico.
Mark Hough had barely taken a sip of his Friday afternoon margarita when he heard twigs snapping and leaves rustling in his lush Altadena, California, backyard.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Latest on Idaho considering housing inmates at National Guard barracks (all times local):
German interior minister says a compromise has been reached in a migration dispute that threatened Merkel's government
BERLIN (AP) — German interior minister says a compromise has been reached in a migration dispute that threatened Merkel's government.
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has given his first public indication of his disagreement with his country's soccer federation over the team's use of Chechnya as a base during their ill-fated World Cup campaign.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be a different sort of president for Mexico, breaking the mold of past administrations.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.
