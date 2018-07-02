Latest News

14 attend F-I RTA meeting in Watseka

Fourteen members and one guest attended the June 27 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. The meeting took place in the Fellowship Hall of Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka. The hall was decorated in red, white and blue for the upcoming holiday.

Illinois men indicted on federal civil rights, hate crimes charges

WASHINGTON – Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald, and Jill Sanborn, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division, today announced a five-count federal indictment charging Michael Hari, 47, Michael McWhorter, 29, and Joe Morris, …

Road closure: I-74 lane to close July 9

Interstate 74 from mile marker 125 near Carlock to Normal will have a lane in both directions closed from July 9 to Aug. 3 for skid proofing operations. Motorists should obey all flaggers and signs.

WACC still registering entries for July 4 parade

The 4th of July is just around the corner which means it’s time to celebrate our Independence! This year’s parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade theme is “America’s Heroes”. Registration forms can be obtained at the chamber office in Watseka, by calling (815) 432-2416, or visiting www…

Here are the top stories for Monday, July 2: Harvey Weinstein faces more sex charges; Trump attorney puts "family and country first" in criminal probe; Ohio man faces terror charges; Rescue operation underway for boys soccer team trapped in cave.

Top New Mexico prosecutor sees drawbacks to zero-tolerance

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is concerned that the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegal border crossings might impede and distract from efforts to prosecute organized crime along the border with Mexico.

Salah calls for change after Egypt's poor World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has given his first public indication of his disagreement with his country's soccer federation over the team's use of Chechnya as a base during their ill-fated World Cup campaign.

Remote Canadian forest honored as World Heritage site

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.

The Town Crier information should be as brief as possible and needs to be in our office by noon two days before the paper is published. Normally, information is published for no more than one week.