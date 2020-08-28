Illinois State Police are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Iroquois County Jail.
According to information from state police, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 was called to investigate earlier this week.
Police say the inmates are Jason P. Fancher, 47, Milford, and Andre J. Maiden, 24, Hoopeston.
According to information provided, Fancher was a found unresponsive by Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 25 at the jail. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he was pronounced deceased Aug. 27.
Maiden was found unresponsive by deputies at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 26. He was later pronounced deceased.
Autopsies were scheduled for both men today in Kankakee County.
State Police DCI Zone 3 was requested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the deaths.
Maiden was in jail accused of murder in the death of Isaiah D. Nelson, Nov. 21.
Fancher was indicted on two counts of murder with intent to kill/injure in connection with the death of Pam Williams of Martinton on Dec. 13.