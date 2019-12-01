Screen Shot 2019-12-01 at 9.35.10 PM.png

ZEROIC FRANKLIN

Zowie Ann Baker and Rodney Franklin Jr. welcomed their child, a boy, into the world at 8:01 a.m. Nov. 22, 2019 at Gibson Area High School in Gibson City.

Zeroic Atlas Franklin weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and was 20-inches tall at the time of his birth.

Zeroic was welcomed home by his brother, Rodney Matthew Franklin, age 1.

Tags