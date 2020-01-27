A total of 1,186 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List. The total includes 92 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Students earning Dean's List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.
Area students who were named to the Dean’s List include: Logan David Edris (Senior), of Milford, and Cole Anderson (Freshman), of Bismarck.