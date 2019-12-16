Hoopeston Area HS is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 12.
Hoopeston Area High School Head Coach Rick Harbacek will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited.
Registration is now under way and parents can save up to $30 through December 24.
Enter code HOLIDAY30 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.