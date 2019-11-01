Willis Leeotto Bird, 96, of Hoopeston, passed away at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 28, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born February 27, 1923 in rural Hoopeston the son of Ralph and Lottie (Lloyd) Bird. He married Annabelle Lingley on Feb. 4, 1945, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. She survives.
Funeral services for Mr. Bird took place Nov. 2 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.