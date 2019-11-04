Wanda L. Sills Schmidt

Wanda L. (Sills) Schmidt, 88, of Highland, passed away Oct. 31, 2019 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

A visitation will be presented from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland with the funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland City Cemetery in Highland following the services.

