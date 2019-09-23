More than 40 volunteers turned out Saturday to help out with the clean-up day that was organized by the Hoopeston Area Women's Club and the Women Making a Difference.
Volunteers traveled by golf cart to 10 different areas around the city to clean-up trash that had been cast off and strewn about.
Volunteer Chad Thomas selected the areas of concern and created maps for volunteers to use during the clean-up day.
Thomas said some of the areas they addressed were by the Sixth Avenue soccer complex, near the Autumn Fields, the alley behind the Downtown Motel, around the downtown area from Lincoln Street to Route 9 and down the Route 1 near CVS and Route 1 on Thompson to the railroad tracks.
While Thomas picked out many of the sites, he said some volunteers groups added other sites and worked on cleaning them up as well.
Thomas said he selected sites that he felt needed cleaning up that he’d seen while out on his routes as part of his business, C&D Outdoor Improvements.
“I mow around a lot of these places,” he said. “And realized there was a lot of trash.”
Jane Sweeney, who is serving as the liaison between the Hoopeston Area Women's Club and Women Making a Difference and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, was pleased with the turn out Saturday.
“The people who were hear are committed to keeping Vermilion County, and Hoopeston particularly, clean,” she said. “I think what we need to now is get the message out that it’s not okay litter.”
Sweeney estimated that volunteers filled up and disposed at least 100 five-gallon bucket’s worth of trash during the day. Volunteers dropped off the trash at the large-scale dumpster that was set up for bulk trash drop-off at city hall by Republic Services.
Sweeney said Republic Services allowed the volunteers to dump their trash in the dumpster for the day. Usually the dumpster is reserved for bulk trash drop-offs.
Sweeney thanked several businesses and donors who donated items and services to help with Saturday’s event: McDonald’s, IGA, Hostess Distributor Emily Leslie, Republic Services, Birkey’s, Olympic Hardware, Hoopeston Area High School Vocation Class and Kevin Root, Fred Zemke, Chad Thomas, Alderman Alex Houmes, the Hoopeston Area Women's Club and Women Making A Difference and all of the volunteers who brought golf carts and other vehicles to help with the garbage collection.
Sweeney feels like Saturday’s event was a good way to kick-off more efforts aimed at keeping the community clean.
“I think this was an excellent start,” she said. “Now we’ve got to keep the momentum going and get more people involved. It was a good day for stewardship.”
While plans for what comes next are still undecided, Sweeney said there will be another clean-up day event in April close to Earth Day.
Sweeney hopes to speak to different youth groups in the community about getting involved with the clean-up efforts during that event.