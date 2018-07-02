The fourth annual Cornjerker Triathlon will be presented July 7.
Registration for the event will be accepted on race day from 6-7 a.m. near the pool in McFerren Park. Early registration is available by contacting Scott Hudson either by phone at 217-497-9673 or by contacting him through Facebook.
Dozens of volunteers are needed on race day at the park and on the course.
A volunteer meeting will be held July 5 at 6 p.m. in McFerren Park to discuss which intersection each volunteer will be stationed.
Hudson also reminds motorists to exercise caution on the day of the event to protect the athletes competing.
Between 7:30-10:30 a.m. there will be cyclists and runners on the streets, Hudson said, reminding motorists to be aware of where they drive, especially on North Sixth Avenue, Thompson Avenue, North Market Street, Penn Street and West Washington Street.
Hudson said this is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Hoopeston Area Sports Boosters each year.
Funds raised benefit local athletic programs from grade school to high school age.
“We are asking you for your help and patience on race day to make sure this is a safe and enjoyable event,” Hudson said.
To learn more about the event or to obtain a registration form, visit www.hoopeston.k12.il.us and click on the event link.