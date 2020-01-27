East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) partners with Danville Public Library, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to bring to the community Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
VITA free tax preparation starts Feb. 3 and will continue through April 11, 2020. VITA is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. Individuals who earn up to $30,000, families who earn up to $55,000, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities are eligible to receive VITA services; there are no residency requirements. VITA sites are as follows: East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM; Danville Public Library (DPL) Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM; and Georgetown Ridge Farm High School Mondays from 3:30 PM-7:00 PM. Drop off tax return plan - (ECICAA- Mondays and Wednesday from 3:30pm. – 7:00 pm, Danville Public Library -Saturdays – 9:00am – 1:00pm)
Tax Preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. All returns are filed electronically and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or savings account in as little as 7 to 14 days.
The goals of the VITA Program are to provide professional tax preparation services to eligible individuals at no cost as well as offer financial education and other resources designed to empower citizens to maximize their refunds.
Community Action is actively recruiting volunteers for VITA. Individuals may serve as tax preparers or greeters. All volunteers will receive training by IRS-certified tax instructors either in the classroom or via web-based learning environment. Volunteers are needed to cover week nights and Saturday morning sessions; hours are flexible. Interested individuals must be 16 years or older and have basic computer skills.
A VITA kickoff event will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Danville Public Library 1st Floor Community Meeting Room. This event will begin at 2:00 pm. All past, present and potential volunteers are encouraged to attend.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Cicely M. Dowell, CSBG and Development Coordinator at 217-554-9128 or cdowell@comaction.org.