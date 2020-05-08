With COVID-19 restrictions and so many Americans at home, seed catalogues have experienced unprecedented sales this spring. This surge of interest in gardening coincides with the popularity of farmers markets and local foods. Gardening is also a great way for people of all ages to spend time outside. In addition to fresh air, quality family time and exercise there is the appeal of homegrown vegetables. Planting a wide variety of seeds should provide homeowners with a surplus of fresh produce this summer. May is the perfect time to learn how to preserve your harvest-before it is covering the kitchen countertop.
University of Illinois Extension Local Foods and Small Farms educator, Erin Harper will present: A Guide to Food Preservation on May 19 at 6 p.m. via webinar. Harper taught food preservation at the University of Illinois and will share information on freezing, drying and canning fresh produce. She will walk you through the steps on how to safely preserve and store your fresh fruits and vegetables.
In order to join this webinar, please register at go.illinois.edu/FoodPreservationErinHarper For more information contact the University of Illinois Extension office in Vermilion County at 217.442.8615. You can also register on our website https://extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/events .
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.