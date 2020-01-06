Virginia Sue ‘Susie’ Morts
Virginia Sue “Susie” Morts, 91, of Rossville, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at Courtyard Estates of Monmouth in Monmouth.
She was born May 5, 1928, in Joliet, the daughter of Donovan and Violet (Clemmons) Smith. She married Lloyd William Morts on June 25, 1950 at the Rossville United Methodist Church in Rossville, and they celebrated 66 years together. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2016.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.