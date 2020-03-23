Vicki Jo Lackey, 67, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 5:52 P.M. Tuesday March 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 1, 1952, in Pine Village, IN, the daughter of William Mack and Olive Mae (Perrin) Craig.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m.–1 p.m. March 28 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Boswell Cemetery, with Rev. Earl Eells officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.