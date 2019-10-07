The Vermilion County War Museum announces the 20th Anniversary Open house and special performance.
On Nov. 11, 2019 the Vermilion County War Museum will host an open house to celebrate their 20th Anniversary from noon–4 p.m. This open house will be a free admission day at the museum with donations accepted.
At 5 p.m. that evening the celebration will continue at St. James United Methodist Church as the Vermilion County War Museum welcome special guests the US Great Lakes Navy Band for a special performance.
The US Great Lakes Navy Band will put on a concert starting at 5 p.m. that is free and open to the public.
Tickets are required however, due to limited seating. For tickets please stop by the Vermilion County War Museum Tuesday through Friday from noon-4 p.m. or on Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tickets will be available to the public starting on Oct. 15. Limit two tickets per person.
For more information about our 20th Anniversary Celebration or information about the Vermilion County War Museum please call 217-431-0034 or email us at vcwm@comcast.net