The Vermilion County War Museum will present it second annual “Night at the Museum” event.
Join the security guards and janitor as they take you on a tour through the museum where you never know who you may run into. This interactive tour excites the imagination and takes you back in time as you travel through the different eras with bits of history mixed in with laughter and fun. This event is for all ages.
Tickets are $5 and are available starting Sept. 1. Night at the Museum is scheduled for Sept. 28 with the first tour starting at 5 p.m. Tours will run every 30 minutes. Groups will be limited to 10 per group unless advance notice is given. The last tour starts at 8 p.m. Guests can ask for a specific time slot when purchasing tickets. Please call the Vermilion County War Museum at 217-431-0034 to reserve your tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information about this event or others that take place at the Vermilion County War Museum, or to volunteer at the museum please email us at vcwm@comcast.net or call us at 217-431-0034