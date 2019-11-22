The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will meet Dec. 6 at the Danville Boat Club.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Cost for the meal is $12.
Contact Cheryl Schroeder by Dec. 2 at 217-474-7117 if you plan to attend.
Membership dues for the year are $10.
All Vermilion County teachers and retired support staff are eligible for members.
The quarterly VCRTA meetings are held on the first Fridays of March, June, September and December.
New members are encouraged to attend and bring along fellow retired teachers, retired support staff and their spouses to enjoy Christmas music and a cookie walk.