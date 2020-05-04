The Vermilion County Treasurer's Office is announcing that 2019 Real Estate Tax Bills will be mailed May pt on schedule per state statute, but with an extension before penalty is applied.
While officials had hoped that there would be some relief granted by the state, none has been forthcoming. Therefore, real estate tax bills have been printed and are being mailed. Due dates are June 12 and Sept. 4. Normally, there is a penalty (finance charge) when an installment is due. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, County Treasurer Darren Duncan said his office will not enforce the penalty on the first installment, giving tax payers nearly three months longer to pay their property tax without any extra cost or negative affect. This means that should any tax payer need to take extra time to pay this year's real estate taxes they may do so without penalty up to Sept. 4, 2020.
Duncan researched what options were available to provide relief to property taxes and the only option to offer assistance was to delay the penalty portion if taxes were paid late.
"I wish that we did not have to mail this year's bills. We all know that many people are experiencing financial stresses. But, absent of a change in state law in funding our local taxing bodies, this is what is required of me by law" said Duncan. "I hope that my decision to delay the penalty will be of some help to struggling taxpayers. I wish there was more we could do.”
He said the waiver of penalty does not apply to banks and mortgage companies that have already collected property taxes and hold them in escrow. That tax money has already been paid by property owners and will need paid on time.
Duncan said the many taxing bodies like county schools, fire districts, community college, townships, etc. still need to operate and provide their services to citizens. That comes at a continued cost, often in terms of personnel.
He said escrowed tax money will be essential to keeping those local entities open and functioning.
Duncan offered some of convenient ways to pay your tax bill, including paying online under the Treasurer's Tab on the county website, vercounty.org; mailing your payment to PO Box 730 Danville, IL 61834; paying by phone at (877) 221-8591; or at most Vermilion County banks.
Taxpayers can pay by credit card, debit card, or e-check online, over the phone, and at the treasurer’s office.
Vermilion County banks that accept real estate tax payments include:
- First Midwest Bank
- Old National Bank
- Iroquois Federal
- First Financial Bank
- Philo Allerton Bank
- Gifford State Bank
- Illinois National Bank
- Longview Bank & Trust
- CIMB Bank
- Main Source Bank
- First Farmers Bank
- Longview Bank of Ogden
- Prospect Bank
- Rantoul (Rossville) Bank
- First National of Catlin
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing as much as
possible, Duncan said tax payers are encouraged to avoid coming in person to the County Treasurer's Office.
He said there is a tax payment drop box on the sidewalk along North Vermilion Street in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building, which is new this year. This is option to help avoid the lines that would normally be encountered within the Treasurer's Office.
“We are available and eager to answer any questions by phone 217-554-6080 or email: treasurer@vercounty.org,” Duncan said.
Changes to any schedule or important information will be posted on the county treasurer's page accessible through the main Vermilion County website: vercounty.org.
Please remember to check your tax bill to verify the proper exemptions have been
applied. The owner occupied and senior citizen exemptions are the most common exemptions
received by taxpayers.
If you have any questions regarding your assessment or exemptions, you can contact the Supervisor of Assessments Office at (217) 554-1940.