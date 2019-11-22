The Vermilion County Museum Society, located at 116 N. Gilbert in Danville, will host its Holiday Open House Dec. 1.
The event is sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust and ONI Risk Partners.
Both the Museum Center and the Fithian Home will be open free of charge from 1:30-4 p.m. during the day.
Santa Claus will greet visitors of all ages on the 1930s era street scene in the Museum Center, where photos may be taken by participants with their own cameras.
There will be assorted make it and take it crafts and activities for children and guests may partake of cookies and punch.
In the Fithian Home, visitors will be greeted by historical, costumed characters begin portrayed by Marilyn Blanton, Jamey Coutant, Jennifer Dixon, Nancy Henderson and Leslie Van Camp.
In addition, the Danville Light Opera Carolers (Tom Harrigan, Bryan Schroeder, Ann Soderstrom and Kathleen Swierz) will be singing in the parlor.
The Fithian Home will be dressed in its holiday finery with floral arrangements by Petal Pushers Study Group of the Danville Garden Club and lampposts decorated by Berry’s Garden CEnter.
For more information, contact the museum at 217-442-2922 during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.