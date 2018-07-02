Succulents are colorful, versatile plants that can be grown indoors and out and are low maintenance…if you know how to care for them. Schuren Nursery is known for their wide selection of these fascinating plants.
Join the Vermilion County Master Gardeners for a free program all about succulents. This program will be a great opportunity to ask questions like: Which succulents do you need to bring in when our seasons change? What about soil, light and moisture? What type of container is best? Should I use fertilizer? Which ones pair well together?
Jessica Douglas from Schuren Nursery will have some samples to show and will answer your questions.
This program will be held on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-7 p.m. at the Danville Public Library. There is no charge to attend; however, we ask that attendees please register so we have adequate handouts. Register by calling 217.442.8615.
