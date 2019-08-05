Are you searching for the best tasting tomato, more tender cucumber or a better variety of green beans to grow? Have you always wanted to harvest your own popcorn, watermelon or cauliflower? Do you have questions on pests or diseases you are seeing in your vegetable garden this summer?
Master Gardeners have their annual Garden to Table program coming up on Aug. 20 where they will bring home grown produce to taste along with information on what they have grown. They will discuss specific disease and pest issues they had in 2019. What thrived? What struggled and why? How did they manage specific insects or pests? They will also share information on seed varieties, soil, fertilizer and water recommendations.
This is a great opportunity to sample different varieties of locally grown vegetables and fruits. You may find a new variety of cucumber, beans or tomato to try next year, along with ways to use your harvested vegetables and herbs. There will be tasting at the end of this unique event.
This program will be held Aug. 20, from 6-7 p.m. at the Danville Public Library. There is no charge to attend; however, we ask that attendees please register so we have adequate handouts. Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website or by calling 217-442-8615.
