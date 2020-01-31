Spring will be here soon, and the University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Garden Day Workshop is right around the corner. This popular event has everything plant lovers enjoy exceptional speakers, vendors, a delicious hot lunch, silent auction, donation baskets and door prizes. It is a great way to shake off the winter doldrums and get inspiration for this year’s garden.
This year’s annual event will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 8am-4pm at Danville Area Community College. The doors open at 8am, when the public is welcome to start shopping the vendors and making bids on silent auction items and baskets. Please note if you plant to attend the event is cash or check only and unable to accept credit cards.
If you wish to listen to the speakers, enjoy lunch prepared by the DACC Culinary Arts School and receive a bag filled with garden goodies, the registration fee is $25. Your payment reserves your seat. This event has sold out the last several years, so be sure to register quickly!
Speakers and topics of this year’s event will include University of IL Horticulture Educator, Martha Smith ‘Designing Your Flower Garden’, University of Il Educator, Chris Enroth ‘How to (Not) Kill Your Tree’, Master Naturalist Deanna Frautschi ‘Creating a Hummingbird Haven’ and Danville Public Library Children’s Garden Club Director, Lisa Abdelghani ‘Gardening with Youth’.
Lunch will be prepared by DACC Culinary Arts School. Attendees will have plenty of time to shop the gardening vendors and participate in the silent auction. Master Gardeners who attend will receive four continuing education hours.
For those who cannot commit to a whole day, the Spring Festival is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at no charge. All are welcome to come peruse garden-themed vendors, baskets and the silent auction items.
To register or for more information, call or visit the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615. You can also register for this event online at https://go.illinois.edu/VermilionGardenDay. Registration for the speakers and lunch is limited and reserved through payment.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office.