Presiding Judge Thomas M. O'Shaughnessy announced that the judiciary in Vermilion County has adopted and implemented a plan to re-open the operations of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, which has been operating at a reduced capacity since March 20, 2020 due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.
In entering an Administrative Order, Judge O'Shaughnessy stated "Local public health officials, based upon local data, have concluded that public health conditions within the County permit a measured and structured resumption of Courthouse operations. Accordingly, all court operations, excepting jury trials, will resume on June 1, 2020. It is the intention of the court's re-opening plan to respect and act consistently with public health recommendations regarding social distancing, face-coverings, and reducing the number of persons in the Courthouse at any given time in order to best protect the health of those who are required to be present. These measures are critical for a resumption of court operations, and the public's anticipated cooperation and patience is appreciated. This plan provides essential services to the citizens of the County, accommodates access to justice, and attends the court's administrative responsibilities, all while minimizing in-person contact in an effort to protect the health and welfare of all Courthouse employees and patrons, and the community at large."
The plan provides that most non-jury proceedings will resume June 1; grand jury proceedings will resume July 2; and civil and criminal jury trials will resume July 6, 2020.
To minimize personal contacts with the Courthouse, the plan continues the earlier practice of restricting access to the Courthouse to persons essential for court proceedings and operations; mandates the wearing of face coverings by all persons in the public spaces and courtrooms of the Courthouse; follows social distancing practices; reduces high volume calls to no more than 20 cases scheduled each hour.
The court asks Courthouse patrons to keep in mind the following guidelines when scheduling and attending court hearings:
- Arrive no more than 10 minutes before the hearing and promptly leave after your hearing ends;
- Bring only yourself to the hearing;
- Wear a face covering;
- Maintain social distancing at all times;
- Courtroom seating has been marked; please follow the bailiffs' instructions;
- All non-e-filings must be done at the Clerk's lobby windows;
- Do not congregate inside or outside the courtroom, nor in the public spaces of the Courthouse;
- Limit negotiating on a case at the Courthouse -- While we know negotiations occur close to hearings, but you may not have that luxury for now. Judges may not allow extensive negotiations during hearings for everyone's safety;
- You are encouraged to bring your own hand sanitizer and pen in the event supplies run short; and
- Avoid touching handrails and other "high-touch" areas the best you can.
The plan incorporates the use of videoconferencing and teleconferencing. Judge O'Shaughnessy noted that "courts throughout the nation have taken advantage of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic and integrated it usage into courtrooms. Since many social distancing guidelines may continue well past this pandemic, it is the intention of the court that remote hearings (both teleconference and videoconference hearings) become an important part of our court's permanent operations. Associate Judges Mark S. Goodwin and Karen E. Wall co-chaired a committee, which included attorneys and Courthouse personnel, and which drafted and implemented guidelines and protocols for conducting hearings remotely. We appreciate all of the hard work of this committee."
The court will continue to perform marriage and civil union ceremonies. However, only the two individuals being married or joining in a civil union are permitted to attend the ceremony.
Additional people, including family and friends, will not be allowed to attend the ceremony.
Judge O'Shaughnessy complemented the Courthouse staff for their efforts which permitted the court to perform its essential functions over the past two and one-half months. "The spread of COVID-19 has affected our entire community and presented extraordinary challenges to the court. During the time that the Courthouse operated at a reduced capacity, the judiciary has appreciated the efforts of the County Health Department, and the Elected Officials, Department Heads, and State and County employees who work in the Courthouse for their exceptional efforts during these most trying of times. We could not be prouder of all that they did to keep our citizens safe and the
court running during these unprecedented times."
And Judge O'Shaughnessy complimented the patience and cooperation of local attorneys in keeping the justice system accessible during this difficult time. "We commend and thank those who implemented innovative procedures and practices within their private offices to keep their employees, clients, and the community safe, all while working to keep the lights on and the payroll going for their staffs and vendors, and to serve the legal needs of their clients. In essence, finding novel ways to keep the legal profession safely operating until we were again fully open for business."