The Vermilion County Farm Bureau will host a prescribed burn training from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 4 at the farm bureau conference room, located at 1905 U.S. Rt. 150 in Danville.
RSVP to the Vermilion County Soil and Water Conservation District by phone at 217-442-8511 ext 3 or by email to lisa.leigh@nacdnet.net by Aug. 29.
The training will cover how a burn team works together at burn site, how to become a volunteer, how to set up a landowner burn crew, appropriate clothing to wear during a burn as well as feature hands-on equipment training.
The featured speakers will include Wildlife Biologist Kent Macy, Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever Burn Boss Bruce Stikkers and the Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist Team.