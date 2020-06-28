There’s nothing better than a fresh peach. And Vermilion County Farm Bureau is again taking orders for peaches in 2020.
Orders are for a half-bushel (25 pounds) box of freshly picked peaches. Cost for the peaches is $30 per box for Vermilion County Farm Bureau ‘M’ or A+ members, $32 for A members, or $37 for non-members.
“We’re excited to offer peaches again this year after a hail storm last year destroyed the crop at the orchard we use,” said Mark Willard, the Farm Bureau’s Marketing Committee Chairman. The fruit will be coming from Weigel Orchards, Farm Bureau members in Calhoun County. “It’s a way to connect our members with the grower of the fresh peaches,” Willard noted.
The peaches will be a free-stone peach, and will be delivered to Vermilion County mid-August. Those ordering peaches will be notified of the exact delivery date.
Orders and payment are due Tuesday, July 31, and should be mailed to Vermilion County Farm Bureau, 1905-C U.S. Route 150, Danville, IL 61832. You can also download an order form from our website – www.vcfb.info.
For more information, contact our office at (217) 442-8713.