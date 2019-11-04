Beginning Nov. 7, Hoopeston Public Library will host bi-monthly meetings of the Vermilion County Crafters.
The crafting group meets together and works on a variety of individual craft projects, including knitting, crochet, sewing, sketching, jewelry making and more.
The group does not have a leader or teacher, but is always open to individuals demonstrating their particular skill or craft.
Beginning in November, the group will meet the first and third Thursdays at HPL from 5-7 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.