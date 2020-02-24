The annual Maple Syrup Open House, hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, will take place in the Pioneer Homestead Area March 15 at Forest Glen Preserve in Westville.
The Sugar Bush, the building where maple syrup is made, as well as the Pioneer Cabin, will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Interpreters will be on hand to demonstrate the maple syrup making process.
Visitors may also enjoy a delicious pancake and sausage dinner, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., served with Forest Glen's famous maple syrup in the Gannett Outdoor Education Center. Adults $6, children under 12, $3. No carry-outs. Syrup will be available to purchase in limited quantities from 11 a.m.-4 p.m, or until sold out, at the Maintenance Building. No advance orders for syrup will be taken.
For more information call Forest Glen Preserve at 217-662-2142 Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.