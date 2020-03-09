Verena E. Knapp, 92, of Bloomington, and formerly of Cissna Park, peacefully passed away at 4:53pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence at Mercy Creek.
Verena was born on April 13, 1927 in Cissna Park, a daughter of Gust and Bertha (Grusy) Meiss. She married Ralph Knapp on December 21, 1947 in Danville and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Stan Knapp of Frisco, TX, Mardel Knapp of Fort Myers, FL, Kevin (Dixie) Knapp of Bloomington and Keith (Kay) Knapp of Hoopeston; one brother, Roy (Sherry) Meiss of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Alesa (Clint) Bahler, Lucas (Angie) Knapp, Dustin (Trish) Knapp, Spencer (Emily) Knapp, Jennifer (Kyle) Raymond, Jackie Knapp, and Jason (Ann) Knapp; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services were conducted March 9 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington with the ministers of the church officiating. Graveside services took place Monday at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Verena was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was known for her contagious laughter, quick wit and the many limericks she quoted by memory. Her love of flowers was displayed in her beautiful flower gardens. She loved her family well and they often share many examples of her tender heart. She hated to awaken the boys on a cold, dark winter morning to go out to the barn to milk cows before school. Her grandchildren’s problems were always better after she gave them a bowl of Kellogg’s Corn Pops. Friends and family alike felt encouraged and loved by the cards she faithfully sent.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Outreach Fund or LifeSong for Orphans.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Please share a memory of Verena at knappfuneralhomes.com.