The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the DACC Bremer Conference Center March 6 for their quarterly meeting.
The DACC Culinary Arts Class has planned a meal to serve the attendees.
The social hour begins at 11 a.m. with the meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. Following the meal at noon, guests will be treated to a tour of the DACC campus.
Please contact Cheryl Schroeder, Treasurer, before March 2 at 217-474-7117 if you plan to attend. Cost for the meal is $12.
All Vermilion County retired teachers, support staff, principals and their spouses are invited to attend.
Membership dues for the year are $10. Please consider joining the VCTRA as they support scholarships to graduating seniors seeking a degree in education and grants to classroom teachers in Vermilion County.