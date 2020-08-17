Valaria Margaret ‘Marge’ Skinner
Valaria Margaret “Marge” Skinner, 91, of Rankin, passed away 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born October 19, 1928, the daughter of Rudolph and Nellie Marie (Nickles) Sincula. She married Donald Skinner on April 12, 1952. He preceded her in death.
A graveside service was conducted Aug. 13 at the Rankin Union Cemetery in Rankin with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.