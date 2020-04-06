With the serious COVID-19 health crisis more and more people are home bound and looking for ways to occupy their time and minds. The Four Seasons Gardening Webinar Series is the perfect way to learn about different gardening topics from home by watching programs with the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Each season, the team hosts three live webinars delivered via Zoom. There is no charge, but registration is required and can be completed by using the links below. Webinars are held on select Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
The Spring schedule includes Slow Flowers: Grow Your Own Cut Flowers April 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. We emphasize buying your food locally, but why not your flowers as well? Join University of Illinois State Master Gardener Specialist, Candice Hart, to learn how to grow a variety of cut flowers here in Illinois, the benefits of having cut flowers in the garden, and how to condition them to be long lasting. Hart will discuss her all-time favorite flowers to grow and share tips and tricks for success. Register to watch this live webinar at home https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=21747
The second live webinar in the spring series is Landscape Design with Natives 101 May 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. This program will compare and define native landscape vs. conventional landscaping and discuss the benefits and impact of using natives, the approach to designing with natives, and give examples of popular native plant selections. Horticulture Educator, Austin Little will also talk about the practical implications of installing native plants in a home/urban landscape. Register to watch this live webinar at home https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=21752
The third live webinar in this series is Illinois Monarch Action Plan May 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The declining monarch butterfly population has the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service evaluating monarch research before deciding monarch endangered species status. To assist, Illinois brought in key stakeholders to facilitate the development of an Illinois Monarch Action Plan. Join Maria Turner, University of Illinois Extension State IPM Specialist as she discusses the action plan. Register to watch this live webinar at home https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=21755
Each program is recorded and uploaded to Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube channel at http://goo.gl/i4IYff. To allow time for closed captioning, please check the YouTube channel 30 days after the scheduled program.
