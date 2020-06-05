Trent Franklin Hufford, 49, of Rossville, passed away at 2:38 p.m. June 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Jan. 3, 1971, in Danville, the son of Thomas “Tom” and Joetta (Hughes) Hufford. His mother survives in Rossville. He married Cammy Green on Sept. 28, 1991 at the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene.
Funeral services were conducted June 9 at at Rossville Cemetery with Pastor Chris Quick officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston, IL is handling the arrangements.